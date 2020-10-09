These days, one after the other, many great films and web series are being released on the OTT platform. While on one hand, Amazon Prime (Amazone Prime) is bringing ‘Mirzapur- 2’ (Mirzapur), on the other hand, the trailer of ‘A Suitable Boy’ series has been released on Netflix. In this series, Ishaan Khattar, the younger brother of the famous Bollywood actress Tabu and Shahid Kapoor, will be seen in the lead role. Also, let us tell you that this series writer Vikram Seth is the best on the best selling novel and that novel is also on the same name. Like ‘Mirzapur 2’, this series is also going to be released on October 23.

‘A Suitable Boy’ is the story of 4 such families who want to change the rules of society. 19-year-old ‘Lata’ wants to choose her own life partner. But his mother is looking for a suitable boy for him. Apart from Lata, ‘Man Kapoor’, played by Ishaan Khatt, starts to love a prostitute ‘Saida Bai’ aka Tabu. Maan Kapoor’s father ie Ram Kapoor has a problem with this relationship of ‘Maan’ and ‘Saida’.

After watching the trailer, people are expecting a good story from this series. Apart from Ram Kapoor, Tabu, Ishaan Khattar, this series will also feature in such important roles as Vinay Pathak, Vijay Verma, Ranveer Shorey, Randeep Hooda and Manoj Pahwa. In the trailer, everyone’s attention is going to Tabu and Ishaan’s romance. Viewers have been waiting for a long time to see this pair together. Now, after the trailer, people are getting more excitement for this series.