There are already 25 dead and 120 people injured in an explosion inside a mosque located inside the Peshawar Police headquarters, in northwest Pakistan. The incident has been caused by a suicide attack during the prayer. Since 2018 there has not been an attack of this magnitude.

The terrorist had placed himself in the front row during a prayer that took place in the mosque before activating the explosive charge he was carrying, without giving any further details at the moment, according to the Pakistani television channel ‘Geo TV’.

Likewise, the detonation has caused the collapse of part of the roof and walls of the mosque. Several injured people have emerged from the rubble, so it is feared that there are many victims still trapped, as reported by the Pakistani newspaper ‘Daily Jang’.

Mohamad Asim, spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital, has detailed in statements to the Pakistani newspaper ‘Dawn’ that among the injured there are several in critical condition, so it is not ruled out that the number of deaths will increase in the coming hours.

Following the attack, the provincial Department of Health has declared a “medical emergency” and has asked all health workers to remain on alert to attend to the large number of victims.

For his part, the inspector general of the Islamabad Police, Akbar Nasir Jan, has placed the capital on “highest security alert” after the attack, as specified by the Islamabad Police through his account on the social network Twitter.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Jan has strongly condemned the attack and has conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims. “It is imperative to improve our ability to gather intelligence and properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,” he said.

Pakistani security forces have increased their operations against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known as the Pakistani Taliban, in recent weeks after the armed group announced at the end of November the end of the ceasefire agreed with the Pakistani authorities in the middle of some contacts that were being mediated by the Afghan Taliban after their seizure of power in Afghanistan in August 2021.