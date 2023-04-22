It is already widely accepted that there are no borders between guitar pop and rock and electronic and dance music, but 40 years ago, saying that sounded unusual and very disruptive. The fault was a suicide: that of Ian Curtis, lead singer of Joy Division, who hanged himself in the kitchen of his house on the outskirts of Manchester (United Kingdom) on May 18, 1980. With only two albums, Joy Division had become one of the most influential bands in the world: bastions of post punk and pioneers of what was then called sinister wave. They had started to introduce synthesizers into their sound, but they were still a rock band.

The tragedy paralyzed his bandmates, though not for long. Bernard Sumner (guitar), Peter Hook (bass) and Stephen Morris (drums) quickly decided to continue with a new name, New Order, incorporating Morris’ partner Gillian Gilbert on keyboard and guitar. No one wanted to sing, but in the end it was agreed that Sumner should take Curtis’s place, also as a lyricist. Everything went very fast. In just a couple of months they were already playing live and in September they embarked on their first US tour. They recorded an album, Movement, in 1981, but it was a wrong step: they couldn’t break with the style of their previous band, they didn’t sound confident.

The four of them began tinkering with sequencers, synthesizers, and drum machines. A second trip to New York made them see the light. There they discovered the dance floors and disco music of the moment, disc jockeys like Jellybean Benítez and producers like Arthur Baker and Shep Pettibone. It impacted them so much that, back in Manchester, they convinced Tony Wilson, the owner of Factory —the label that published their records— to open a club in their city following the trail of New York nightclubs like Danceteria or Funhouse. In the spring of 1982, the mythical The Haçienda was inaugurated, the place that saw how heterosexual white men who came from the punk they could also dance.

Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, Bernard Sumner and Peter Hook, aka New Order, pose at the Roxy in London in 1986. Steve Rapport (Getty Images)

At the same time that Afrika Bambaataa and Grandmaster Flash were inventing the hip hop (with their planet rock singles and The Message, respectively), New Order locked themselves in the studio to experiment with their brand new equipment and with the samplers. They themselves learned to self-produce. From the same recording sessions, the 12″ came out first. blue monday and, later, the eight songs of Power, Corruption & Lies. The album, despite the influence of dance music, had a “fragile and wintry” tone (according to Stephen Morris’s statements to the magazine Rolling Stone) and the titles were put at the last moment. the one with the album (Power, corruption and lies) They took it from the back cover of a copy of 1984, of George Orwell, who was in the study. The emblematic cover image deserves a separate role, an idea from its leading designer, Peter Saville, who directly took the painting from the 19th century A basket of roses by the French painter Henri Fantin-Latour, and camouflaged the title and name of the group in a color code.

A new order in alternative pop

“Power, Corruption & Lies it is the perfection of electronic music embodied in album. From this album, New Order take the qualitative leap that earns them the respect of the whole world, the synthpop Anglo-Saxon had come to stay and was beginning to offer its first great classics”, journalist Pablo Ferrer Torres, author of the book, told ICON La Santísima Trinidad: The sound of mass electronic pop. 4 decades of Depeche Mode, New Order and Pet Shop Boys (2022). “That explicit claim of the club culture facilitated the massive recognition of electronic music in the United Kingdom when it landed at the end of the decade in the form of house”, Half Nelson, also a journalist, wrote in Loops: a history of electronic music in the 20th century (2002), while American radio host Jed The Fish went even further by declaring that New Order did much more for the popularization of music. home globally than Frankie Knuckles and Chicago DJs.

“I think they found a great formula to integrate their sound and orientation to the dance floor. Power, Corruption & Lies It was the definitive move to establish the New Order style and truly set the standard for the alternative sound for dancing. Its influence has been enormous, also on us”, assures Servando Carballar, leader of Aviador Dro, to ICON. It is important to emphasize that the trajectory of those from Manchester and that of the group from Madrid —which was founded in 1979 and still claims to have invented the term technopop— ran pretty much in parallel. Carballar remembers that he became a “death” fan of Joy Division when he discovered them on the compilation Factory Sample in 1978. Since then, it has closely followed what its members were doing.

“From the beginning we have been interested in the dance floor as a satellite dish for the emission of rhythms and ideas. We can’t conceive of pop without it being danceable, I think it’s an integral part, and that in the seventies was not well regarded”, points out the man from Madrid. “We have always wanted people to dance with their feet and their neurons at the same time and, although we were already working on it, blue monday It was shot to our heads, just like Das Model from Kraftwerk it was in 1978. frequency selector [maxisingle de Aviador Dro de 1982] and our sound are a sample of it. We did it when the maxis they were still the kingdom of funky and Giorgio Moroder”.

Another artist, from a later generation, abducted by Power, Corruption & Lies is Antonio Luque (Mr. Chinarro), who discovered the disc on a recorded cassette tape that a friend had brought him from London. “I can relive the feeling, but I still couldn’t describe it in words. A love forever, perhaps? ”, Try to explain the Sevillian musician, who came to record on his first album, from 1994, his own version of Leave me alone, one of the songs from the emblematic Manchester album. “At the time I discovered them I didn’t understand much English, but over time I’ve realized that their songs meant what I sensed they wanted to say. They may not be great poets in New Order, but who cares, it’s just pop music, ”he adds.

Ana Fernández-Villaverde (La Bien Querida) remembers that a friend discovered them when she was giving painting classes in Madrid. “I admit that it was difficult for me to enter because it sounded very eighties and Bernard Summer’s voice had neither the dark raggedness of Ian Curtis nor the vocal perfection of Robert Smith. [de The Cure]. But there was something that made them irresistible, the melodies of the bass of Peter Hook”. The artist affirms that the Manchester group’s second album is “the perfect electronic pop album”, and that it has had a lot of weight in her own music. “My 2014 album Premeditation, nocturnality and treachery It’s heavily influenced by that album, but beyond that there have been times when, to make songs, I’d put on New Order’s and on top of that I’d take out another melody that helped me with my song. I’ve had it as a front group for a long time, especially when I was writing, and I think that on all my records there is at least one song with a clear New Order influence. La Bien Querida, who began as a graphic artist, also emphasizes the designs of Peter Saville, “a visionary on the keys to contemporary visual language,” she says.

A band that didn’t enjoy playing live

recording of Power, Corruption & Lies it was a brief stop in a growing concert schedule for a band that, despite this, still felt insecure live. Right out of the studio, they incorporated the new songs into their tour repertoire and tried them out in public before the album was released. “We had recorded the songs, but we didn’t know how to play them”, the drummer would declare. “The first night there was a silence resounding after each song. People were just there watching, a lot of Joy Division fans wondering what we were doing.” But, with the album already on the street, the reception improved. In the summer of 1984 they arrived in Spain for the first time: they performed two nights at the Rock-Ola in Madrid, as well as at the Pachá room in Valencia, Studio 54 in Barcelona and the Municipal Stadium in Marbella, in a surreal night in which they shared poster with Cabaret Voltaire, Enrique Morente and Pepe Habichuela.

Bernard Sumner, of New Order, during a concert in Hyde Park, London. Angel Sanchez

Three years later, they returned to Madrid, to the Palacio de los Deportes, and on that occasion the opening act was Aviador Dro. “We practically didn’t exchange a word,” recalls Carballar. “What did surprise us is that we played first with a full pavilion, then the rock group The Long Ryders arrived, who were successful, and then they, but the Palace was almost empty. We went down to the front row and we were a few hundred. And they weren’t very motivated. Live performance has never been his forte”, adds the leader of Aviador Dro. “I’ve always had the impression that Bernard and Gillian don’t enjoy acting.”

Power, Corruption & Lies inaugurated and marked the stylistic template of the imperial stage of New Order, which continued into the 80s with other equally adored records such as low-life (1985), Brotherhood (1986), the compilation of singles Substance (1987) and technique (1989). “Musically speaking, in those years they were ahead of the rest of the groups of their generation,” says Pablo Ferrer. “They never relaxed, they were born researchers, they almost always bordered on perfection. Its musical production is breathtaking, both for the quality of its B-sides and for that of the remixes that they authorized to publish, although massive sales never accompanied them. But in the 1990s the group began to go downhill. “From there, the problems came,” says the author of The Holy Trinity. “Parallel projects that were disastrous, conflicts between its components, emotional instability and what, for me, was his biggest mistake, flirting with him. indie pop from then, something that totally decentered them. Too often they were no more than a shadow of what they had been.

In 2007, Peter Hook, in an irreconcilable dispute with the vocalist, left the band and it was restructured. The New Order that will attend the next Primavera Sound are completed by Tom Chapman on bass and Phil Cunningham on second guitar, along with Sumner, Morris and Gilbert. In his forecast of what these concerts can bring, Pablo Ferrer concludes with an unexpected twist in the script: “It was always said of them that their live shows were not as good as they could be expected to be, but with the incorporation of their new members and the review of their classics have raised the bar a lot. Gone is the time when Sumner competed with Hook to see who of the two gave the most grade. Since the departure of their historic bassist, they are seen to be in great shape, committed and happy”.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.