A news report by WABetaInfo, which follows the news of the application, stated that the WhatsApp instant communication application launched a sudden update, which changed the settings of the accounts of millions of users.

The site said that the sudden update of WhatsApp comes within the framework of an attempt to protect privacy, while using messages that disappear automatically.

And last year, WhatsApp added a message service that automatically disappears, and allows messages to be deleted after a specified period of time.

However, if the user is running the auto-save service for media such as photos and videos, the message media can remain in the application.

This is a breach of privacy, so WhatsApp decided to make a change.

From now on, the instant messaging app, which is used by more than two billion people, has decided to stop “media visibility” from automatically disappearing chat.

And on iPhone phones, the app has turned off the automatic “Save to Camera Roll” option for the same type of messages.

This means that photos, videos, and other media will not be automatically saved to the phone’s camera app.

The site said that this step aims to provide a more private environment for users, who use hidden messages automatically.