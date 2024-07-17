Paolo Bellamio, famous Italian chef, found dead in the cabin of the yacht he worked on: he was only 41 years old

A sudden and unexpected tragedy occurred in recent days off the coast of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Paul Bellamioan Italian chef who worked aboard a yacht owned by an important Asian personality, died in circumstances that have not yet been clarified. He was only 41 years old and leaves behind his wife and two beloved daughters.

A life dedicated to Kitchen and to his familythe two things that for Paolo Bellamio, as told by the many friends and acquaintances who now say goodbye to him devastated by the pain on social media, mattered most in life. Born 41 years old in the Padua area, he was originally from I’m pounceda very small municipality with just over 2,000 inhabitants and which is located in the Veneto province.

After the first experiences he had managed to become one internationally renowned chefarriving to work in different parts of the world, such as the Balearic Islands and Dubai. A few years ago he was chosen to cover the role of head chef for a very important personality in Asia and during this period he was on board a yachtwhere he actually ran the kitchen.

A few days ago his colleaguesworried about not seeing him enter the kitchen with his usual punctuality, they went to check in his cabin and they made a bitter discovery. Paul’s body was now lying lifeless.

The news reached Ponso immediately, where everyone loved and knew Paolo, who in turn had not forgotten his origins and always returned to what he considered his home. Devastated by grief, the wife Grace and the two daughters, Valentina and Angela. But also his brothers Simone and Francesco and his mother Giorgia.

It is not clear what caused the chef’s death, but it is assumed that it was a sicknesswhich probably struck him in his sleep. In the next few days his body will return to Italy, where his family will be able to organize the funeral rite.

Countless the messages of condolence appeared on social media. A testament to how much Paolo was loved by everyone.