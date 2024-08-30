Part of a building collapsed around 4am on August 30 in the Brindisi area. Digging through the rubble to rule out the presence of people

Great fear this night in the municipality of Latiano, in the province of Brindisi: part of one stable it suddenly collapsed for reasons still being ascertained by investigators.

stable collapse in Brindisi

It would be a garage used as a warehouse. The Fire Department is busy excavating the rubble to exclude the presence of any people trapped.

First a loud bang, then the building collapsed

Shortly before 4am on this Friday, August 30th, a loud bang suddenly woke up several residents of Latiana municipality in the Brindisi area.

A part of a large building used as a warehouse and located in the town centre, in Francavilla Streetcame down for reasons still unknown.

sudden collapse in the night in Latiano

According to the initial reconstructions carried out by investigators, the Fire Department was alerted around 3:50 in the morning immediately after the building collapsed. The resulting loud noise woke up dozens of residents who, understandably frightened, poured out into the street.

As far as we know, it is a commercial exercise which sells household items, detergents but also products for animals. There are no gas connections or cylinders inside the store.

The intervention of the Fire Brigade in search of any injured people

As soon as the alarm was raised, the Fire Brigade promptly arrived at the site of the collapse in search of any people trapped in the rubble, also assisted by the assistance of molecular dogs.

The affected area has obviously been cordoned off. Once the excavation operations and the search for possible injured people have been completed, it will be necessary to understand what caused the building to collapse.

firefighters looking for any injured people

Currently, the Fire Brigade is engaged with a team of Francavilla Fontana and one of Toasts. Also present are the dog loversa team To use and we also await the arrival of the drones.