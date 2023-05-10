And the US Energy Information Administration announced, on Wednesday, that crude oil inventories rose by three million barrels in the week ending on May 5 to 462.6 million barrels, compared to expectations of analysts polled by Reuters for a decline of 900 thousand barrels.

The administration said oil inventories at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 397,000 barrels last week.

It stated that the consumption of crude by US refineries increased by ten thousand barrels per day last week.

Refinery operating rates rose 0.3 percentage point in the week.

On the other hand, the administration stated that gasoline stocks in the United States fell by 3.2 million barrels to 219.7 million, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll, for a decline of 1.2 million barrels.

Energy Information Administration data showed that distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.2 million barrels last week to 106.2 million, compared to expectations for a decrease of 800,000 barrels.

The administration said that America’s net imports of crude oil rose last week by 1.02 million barrels per day.