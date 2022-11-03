Pique announced his retirement, saying that on Saturday he would play his last game at the Camp Nou.

Gerard Pique will retire after the Barcelona match away from home the following week, before the Spanish Football League stopped for several weeks due to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, which begins in a few days.

Pique grew up in the academy of the Catalan club “La Masia” before moving to Manchester United in the club’s age groups, and returned to Barcelona in the summer of 2008 in the context of what was described as the revolution carried out by the new coach at the time, Pep Guardiola.

Pique suffered problems on and off the field this year, as he announced his separation from his Colombian partner Shakira, and then his exit from the Catalan club’s starting lineup.

Pique played more than 600 games with Barcelona, ​​during which he won a lot of the Spanish League and the Champions League 3 times, in addition to tournaments in the King’s Cup and the Super Cup.