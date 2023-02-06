The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced a sudden check of combat readiness in an educational institution
A sudden check of combat readiness has begun in a Belarusian educational institution. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus in Telegram.
“A surprise check of combat readiness has begun at the educational institution “Military Academy of the Republic of Belarus,” the ministry said in a statement.
