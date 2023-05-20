The life of a Sudanese family who came to Dubai for the purpose of tourism was turned upside down, after they were surprised by the war raging in their country, which they left while they were safe and stable, to close the doors of return in their face, and to write the names of their members on the lists of those stranded abroad.

This would have turned her life into a real tragedy, had she not been surprised by the Emirati hand extending to her, and to the rest of the Sudanese community, opening before her the doors of generous hospitality that allowed the mother to give birth to her twins, “Muhammad” and “Hind” on the land of the Emirates, in conditions that preserve all the reasons for human dignity. .

In response to the favor, the father and mother took the initiative to choose two names dear to the hearts of Emiratis and Arabs, and named them to their two sons, “Muhammad” and “Hind.”

The family of the Sudanese citizen, Asim Omar Hassan, had a special situation, as his wife was pregnant in her last months, and planned to give birth to her two sons in their country, and because of the war and the loss of hope to return to their homeland, they became stuck in the Emirate of Dubai, which embraced them and provided them with all the humanitarian assistance they needed. And support, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Asim Omar Hassan said that he and his family came to the Emirate of Dubai before the month of Ramadan last, for the purpose of tourism and shopping, and for his doctor wife to perform important scientific exams. After completing the tasks of the visit, they decided to return to Sudan, but his wife had health complications, as a result of which the doctors advised him to postpone travel in order to preserve the health of the mother and the fetuses.

After the health situation stabilized and the decision was made to return again, the war raged in the country, closing the doors to them to return home again, and to find themselves among those stranded outside the country.

And the father of the twins continued: “It is the kindness of fate that we were on the good land of the Emirates, the land of goodness and giving, which embraced us and provided us with all means of support and a decent life, which was evident when the pains of childbirth began to haunt my wife, as the medical teams were visiting her periodically as part of her humanitarian duty, And the doctors decided to transfer her to Dubai Hospital immediately, to undergo a twin birth operation.

He pointed out that what he and his family received from the hospitality on the land of the Emirates, and from the care and attention at all levels, “is only issued by leaders and people who were raised on originality and beautiful qualities.” stuck because of the war.

The mother of the twins, Duaa Mustafa Muhammad, sent a message of thanks and gratitude for the state’s humanitarian assistance to her and her family.

And she said: “With your generosity, hospitality, and kindness, you shamed our hearts, so our souls refused except to name the souls of our livers and cut our hearts with two names that are among the dearest names to the hearts of Arabs and citizens, and they are Muhammad and Hind, after the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God prolong his life and forbid him.” Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, may our offspring be qualified to carry the beauty of the qualities of the owners of their names.

The Executive Director of Operations at the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Khalifa Baqer, confirmed the establishment of a special work team to provide all aspects of support and assistance to the Sudanese stranded in the Emirate of Dubai, most notably the supervision and periodic medical follow-up to them through teams of doctors and nursing staff from the Dubai Academic Health Corporation.

And he continued: «During the medical examination and the continuous follow-up of the Sudanese family, it was found that the mother was suffering from pregnancy complications, and accordingly it was decided to transfer her to Dubai Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was in labor, and medical and treatment services were provided to her until she gave birth to her twin children, Muhammad and Hind».

He added, “The medical team continues to follow up on the mother’s condition (she left the hospital yesterday), and to provide medical examinations and consultations for her and her twins at any time.”

Sudanese family members considered themselves among the most fortunate stranded, as they were on the land of the Emirates, which welcomed them and considered them part of society.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had directed all forms of support to be provided to the Sudanese brothers in the Emirates whose flights and travel to their country were stopped due to the exceptional emergency events in Sudan.

And His Highness directed to start immediately providing support, follow up on all the affairs of the stranded brothers in the country, and ensure that the necessary needs for them are provided and met, whether in housing, necessary health care, or other life matters, and work with all the competent authorities to ensure their safe return to the Republic of Sudan.

