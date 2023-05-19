A Sudanese family, who came to the Emirate of Dubai for the purpose of tourism, did not expect that their lives would be turned upside down, and that their names would be written on the lists of the stranded, after they left their country while it was safe and stable, so that the doors of return would be closed in their faces, as a result of the war that took place at the end of the month.

Last Ramadan, the mother gave birth to her twins, “Mohammed and Hind,” on the land of the Emirates.

The family of the Sudanese citizen, Asim Omar Hassan, had a special situation, as his wife was pregnant, in her last months, and was planning to give birth to her children in her country. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Asim Omar Hassan said that he and his family came to the Emirate of Dubai for the purpose of tourism before the month of Ramadan last, for the purpose of shopping and for his wife, the doctor, to perform important scientific exams, and after completing all the tasks related to the visit, and they decided to return to Sudan, his wife was exposed to health complications. In order to preserve the health of the mother and the fetuses, and after the health situation stabilized and the decision was made to return again, the war raged in the country to close the door for their return to the homeland, so that they would be on the lists of those stranded outside the country.

And the father of the twins continued, “One of the best of fates is that we were on the good land of the Emirates, the land of goodness and giving, which embraced us and provided us with all means of support and a decent life, which was evident when my wife began to feel the pain of childbirth, as the medical teams were visiting her periodically as part of her humanitarian duty, and he decided Doctors immediately transferred her to a Dubai hospital, to undergo an immediate delivery of the twins.

He pointed out that what he and his family received in terms of generosity, generosity and hospitality on the land of the Emirates, and care and attention at all levels, is only issued by leaders and people who were raised on originality and beautiful qualities, directing deep thanks and appreciation to them for what they provided and made them feel that they are living in their homeland and not just stuck because of the war.

The mother of the twins, Doaa Mustafa Muhammad, sent a message of thanks and gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by the state, saying, “Out of your generosity, good hospitality, and kindness, you shamed our hearts, so our souls refused except to name the souls of our livers and cut our hearts with” Muhammad and Hind “, after His Highness, may God prolong his life and increase his goodness. And the guardian, Sheikha Hind, married him. May our offspring be an example of goodness, generosity and morals that bear the beauty of the qualities of the owners of her names.

Khalifa Baqer, Executive Director of Operations at the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, said that, based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a special work team has been established to provide all aspects of support and assistance to the Sudanese stranded in the Emirate of Dubai. The most prominent of which is the periodic medical supervision and follow-up of them, through teams of doctors and nursing staff by the Dubai Academic Health Corporation. He continued, “During the medical examination and continuous follow-up of the Sudanese family, it was found that the mother suffers from pregnancy complications, and accordingly it was decided to transfer her to Dubai Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she is in A case of childbirth, and all medical and treatment services were provided to her until she gave birth to her twin children, “Mohammed and Hind.”

He stressed that the medical team continues to follow up on the condition of the mother, who left the hospital today, and to provide medical examinations and consultations for her and her twins at any time.

The stranded Sudanese family considered themselves among the most fortunate stranded, as they were on the land of the Emirates, which welcomed them and considered them part of society, and provided them with all means of life for them and their children.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had directed all forms of support to be provided to the Sudanese brothers in the UAE, whose flights and travel to their country were halted due to the exceptional emergency events in Sudan. His Highness directed the immediate start of providing support, following up on all the affairs of the stranded brothers in the UAE, ensuring the provision and meeting the necessary needs for them, whether in housing, necessary health care, or other life matters, and working with all the competent authorities to ensure their safe return to the Republic of Sudan at a later time. .