Khartoum (Union)

Sudan and Ethiopia agreed to address contentious issues, most notably the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the border between the two countries, in a peaceful manner.

This came during a meeting between the Vice-President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, “Hamedti,” with the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Damaki Mekonnen, in Khartoum, according to the statement of the Transitional Sovereignty Council.

The Ethiopian ambassador to Khartoum, Biltal Amir, said, according to the statement, that the two sides agreed to address the issues of the Renaissance Dam and the borders in a peaceful manner, in accordance with the joint mechanisms between the two countries. Amir explained that the meeting touched on the course of bilateral relations and regional issues of common interest. The Ethiopian Foreign Minister also met with the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

And while the tripartite negotiations between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have been frozen for about a year, Cairo and Khartoum insist on first reaching a tripartite agreement on filling and operating the dam to ensure the continued flow of their annual share of the waters of the Nile River, but Addis Ababa rejects this and confirms that its dam, which began construction about a decade ago, is not intended to harm anyone.

Ethiopia made the second filling in July 2021, a year after another similar one, amid Egyptian-Sudanese refusal, as “unilateral measures.”

For some time, the Sudanese-Ethiopian borders have been witnessing tension, as Khartoum announced on December 31, 2020, the army’s control of all of his country’s territory in the “Al-Fashqa” border area with Ethiopia.

Sudan demands the setting of border marks with Ethiopia based on the May 15, 1902 agreement signed in Addis Ababa between Ethiopia and Britain (on behalf of Sudan), and its first article clarifies the international borders between the two countries.

The conflict that broke out in November 2020 in the “Tigray” region in northern Ethiopia increased tensions, as it led to tens of thousands of people fleeing to Sudan, which is already suffering from a stifling economic crisis.

And last November, the Ethiopian government and the “Tigray” rebels signed an agreement in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, setting out a road map for implementing a peace agreement reached by the two sides in South Africa in the same month. Last November, the head of the Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, expressed his welcome to the armistice agreement between the Ethiopian government and the “Tigray” rebels, saying: “We will seek to settle our problem with them by peaceful means, whether it is about the border problem or the Renaissance Dam problem.”