After three rounds with little loot but material damage, business owners are concerned about the situation
He has never had a reputation for being confrontational or insecure. As much as noisy or annoying for the neighbors in the area, due to the proliferation of cocktail bars. Thus, for decades Santa Eulalia has become synonymous with nightlife –now also late-, although it has a pleasant daytime life. But the neighborhood merchants s
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#succession #robberies #days #puts #merchants #Santa #Eulalia #alert
Leave a Reply