A porn model from the UK said that she opened an account on OnlyFans after she found herself on the brink of poverty. About it writes Daily Star.

Initially, 27-year-old Lorna Sanders from Manchester was engaged in makeup and even opened her own company. However, she soon discovered that taxes and other payments were almost completely eating up all her income. The woman said that she comes from the working class, and there was no one to support her financially.

“I worked all my life, and I had that unsuccessful business. It was urgent to start earning money so as not to take food from food distribution centers for the poor and pay bills on time,” recalls the British woman.

Related materials:

In 2022, she opened an account on OnlyFans, as her financial situation became very difficult. Sanders says she quickly gained a fan base and now earns several thousand pounds a month. Thanks to this, she, according to her, not only paid off all her debts, but was also able to pay for breast surgery, which she had long dreamed of. In addition, she went on a trip to Europe.

The woman also said that creating adult content allowed her to accept and love her appearance and get rid of insecurities. “I’m popular because I’m attractive, I have a pleasant personality and a great sense of humor. Subscribers love to communicate with me because I don’t show off. We understand each other very well,” Sanders concluded.

Earlier, an OnlyFans model from Australia flew to Mexico with a colleague and announced that she was going to sleep with a hundred students. Bonnie Blue, 24, said she plans to have sex with college students in Cancun, Quintana Roo, during spring break and film the incident.