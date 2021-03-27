Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras Al Khaimah)

Sheikh Khalifa Specialist Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah has succeeded in eradicating papillary thyroid cancer, along with a malignant tumor in the lymph nodes, for a 20-year-old girl, by performing a delicate surgery that took more than 4 hours, including the removal of the thyroid gland, with a number of Lymph nodes.

The CEO of the hospital, Dr. Su Gang said: “Radio frequencies are used to treat benign tumors in the gland by means of radio waves, as a minimally invasive procedure, using electrical energy and heat to treat cells and benign tumors, which is carried out by a multidisciplinary team of doctors who work together to develop better. Plan according to the individual needs of each patient ».

For his part, Dr. Seungil Kang, consultant otorhinolaryngologist, said: “We were successfully able to perform a delicate surgery to eradicate papillary thyroid cancer, with a lymph node metastasis, for a 20-year-old girl, and infection at this early age is uncommon. The patient had a lump in the front neck, so we conducted a set of diagnostic tests and an ultrasound test, and it was found that there is a malignant lump in the thyroid gland, about 4 cm in size, along with many swellings in the lymph nodes in the left neck. Taking a biopsy. Tests proved it to be papillary thyroid cancer, with metastasis in the lymph nodes.

He added that based on the case data, it was found that there are 7 tumors in the thyroid gland, and several tumors in the lymph node, which numbered 27 out of 67 lymph nodes, and therefore special care was needed to preserve the recurrent laryngeal nerve during the operation, so the planning was done with the team Medical total thyroidectomy and lymph node dissection, which includes central neck lateral dissection

And the left side, while preserving the recurrent laryngeal nerve, which is one of the important things that must be focused on during the thyroid process, as damage to the recurrent laryngeal nerve may cause paralysis of the vocal cords, with hoarseness, and sometimes it may cause respiratory failure.

Dr. Seungil Kang said: “To protect the laryngeal nerve, we used a specialized system to monitor the recurrent laryngeal nerve, in addition to the nerve monitoring device. It is one of the devices that distinguishes Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, through which neurological monitoring is carried out during the operation and surgeries, to ensure maximum provision Degrees of safety during the operation, avoiding nerve damage and the occurrence of any complications, so the surgery, which took more than 4 hours, was successfully completed without any complications.