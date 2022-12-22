Dubai (Union)

The Fencing Federation concluded its international camp, which was held in Dubai during the period from 16 to 21 December, and was hosted by the Asma Bint Al Numan Sports Hall in Al Twar district in Dubai. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Russia and Egypt, and a number of foreign players residing in the country.

The activities of the camp witnessed the participation of the Italian coaches Valero Aspromente for the fluorescent weapon, Sandro Como, the epee weapon coach, Giovanni Serovtky, the weapon coach, and the five Italian players with other players from countries of the world, the technical director Osama Adel and Georgy Laminouf, the epee weapon coach, and Munad Ghazi, the saber weapon coach.

At the end of the successful camp, Musa Al Balushi, Secretary General of the Federation, and Ali Jaber Al Marzouqi, Executive Director, honored the Italian team and the players who participated in the camp.