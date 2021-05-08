The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus continues slow, but also controversy between the ruling party and the opposition. The new chapter was starred this Saturday by the mayor of Lanús, Néstor Grindetti, whom it was his turn to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and decided to postpone it because not all the district medical personnel are vaccinated yet.

While at dawn this Saturday a new Aerolineas Argentinas flight left for Moscow to bring more Sputnik V vaccines, a new controversy was opened.

“I want to tell you that I received the summons to vaccinate against Covid, but how all health personnel have not yet been vaccinated from @lanusmunicipality I postponed my turn until everyone is vaccinated, “Grindetti published this Saturday on social networks.

According to the report of the Situation room of the Ministry of Health of the Province, until Friday night in Lanús 101,305 doses of vaccines had been administered, 93,818 residents received the first dose, and 7,487 the two.

In Lanús, since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 46,207 infected, with 40,419 recovered and 969 deaths, which places it with a fatality rate of 2.10%.

I want to tell you that I received the summons to be vaccinated against Covid, but how all the health personnel of @lanusmunicipality I postponed my shift until everyone is vaccinated. – Néstor Grindetti (@Nestorgrindetti) May 8, 2021

It is not the first cross between Grindetti and the provincial government. This week the mayor of the southern suburbs asked for the presence of classes.

“Once again we renew our commitment so that face-to-face classes return in the province of Buenos Aires, understanding that schools are not a source of contagion and with strict protocols, we can guarantee the income and expenses of the schools so that they are more orderly, “said Grindetti.

The mayor of Lanús, Néstor Grindetti, toured the Villa Jardín Educational Center and asked for face-to-face classes and criticized the Province.

The communal chief spoke on Friday from the Villa Jardín Educational Pole, in the former property of Fabricaciones Militares, where the Municipality built a bilingual municipal school, a sports center and a kindergarten.

Grindetti, who had coronavirus in July last year, was accompanied by deputies who make up the Education Commission in Congress: Camila Crescimbeni, Karina Banfi, Victoria Morales Goleri and Alicia Fregonese, Martín Medina, Hernán Berisso. And also by the local Secretary of Education, Damián Sala.

In November of last year, he was one of those who asked the most for the return of face-to-face classes. At that time, he had submitted a proposal for a municipal protocol to the provincial government. The idea was that the students who were about to graduate, that is, those in the sixth grade of Primary and sixth (or seventh) year of Secondary, could return to the classrooms.

Today together with @Damiaan_Sala I visited the Educational Pole in V. Jardín, accompanied by national deputies from @togetherchange, members of the Education Commission. We talk about the importance of having face-to-face classes again and we supervise health protocols. pic.twitter.com/ZYA3VmFNPu – Néstor Grindetti (@Nestorgrindetti) May 7, 2021

NE