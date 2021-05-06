The departure of David de Gea from Manchester United is a sung affair so much that in England They are already giving the name of their substitute. Tom Heaton, Aston Villa’s goalkeeper, would be chosen by Solskjaer to occupy the place that Madrid will leave at the end of the season. The idea of ​​the Norwegian coach is to sign a second-level goalkeeper and thus not go through the hard matter of the player who assumes the controls in the goal. Henderson is now their official goalkeeper and there is no going back.

Sam Johnstone of West Bromwich Albion was United’s first choice, as English was trained at the Old Trafford academy. However, Johnstone is not willing to accept the role of second son and prefers to stay where he is, being the starting goalkeeper.

Heaton, who also trained in the red devils, is willing to accept this new challenge from one of the greats of the Premier. Even in the shadows behind Henderson. At 35, it’s a nice project before the end of his career.

With De Gea’s goodbye, Solskjaer has solved an issue that has given him many headaches this season. The constant power struggle in goal has partly overshadowed United’s good season, both in the Premier and in Europe. The matter is clear: De Gea already has a replacement. United does not back down …