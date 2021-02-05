American scientists from ElicioTherapeutics have created an adjuvant substance that increases the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19. Research results published in magazine Science Advances.

The created AMP-CpG compound delivers the vaccine antigen directly to the lymph nodes, where antibodies are produced. This reduces the dosage of vaccines against coronavirus tenfold, while maintaining the same level of protection.

Experiments on mice showed that when they were immunized with a vaccine containing AMP-CpG, their T-cell immune response was more than 25 times higher than in mice that were injected with the same vaccine antigen with standard clinical alum as an adjuvant.

The researchers believe that the addition of the adjuvant AMP-CpG will significantly reduce the dose of coronavirus vaccines, allowing more people to be vaccinated around the world. It has also been found to induce higher immunity than the alternatives.

Earlier, the head of WHO, Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus, said that the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the world exceeded the number of people infected. The number of vaccinations has increased over the number of registered cases of infection. However, he added that nearly 130 countries with a population of 2.5 billion people have not yet received even a single batch of vaccine doses.

On February 2, data appeared in the medical journal Lancet that the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 91.6% effectiveness against coronavirus. 19,866 people took part in testing the vaccine.

Sputnik V became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At present, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO).