A team of Spanish researchers from National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC), led by Dr. Pilar Martín, has managed to identify a biological marker, the human homologue miR-721, which is present in the patient’s blood and which allows a very precise diagnosis (sensitivity and specificity is greater than 90%) of the myocarditis, an inflammatory heart disease that can lead to death. Until now, this condition, with symptoms very similar to a myocardial infarction, could only be detected with a very limited technique in many hospitals or by catheterization, an invasive test that can sometimes increase the patient’s risk of dying. The difficulties in diagnosing this condition make estimates of how many people suffer from it very complex.

A biomarker or biological marker is a substance present in the blood or in other body fluids or tissues, the presence of which allows us to detect normal or abnormal activity in our body. For example, having a certain antibody may indicate that we have had a disease, such as the now famous IgM and IgG proteins, which protect against covid-19. Other biomarkers can indicate that we have a condition or allow us to estimate the extent to which an ailment has developed. A blood test that shows large amounts of PSA, for example, may indicate that we have prostate cancer. Thus, the new marker discovered by Pilar Martín’s team allows us to identify that a patient suffers from myocarditis, since it is exclusive to people who suffer from it.

A biomarker is a substance in body fluids or tissues that allows us to detect normal or abnormal activity in our body

The study essays, published by the journal The New England Journal of Medicine, have been carried out in collaboration with several hospitals and patient groups in Spain, Switzerland, Italy and the USA, among others. During the investigation, the presence or absence of this marker has been verified with a PCR and a drop of blood from the patient. However, the objective is to replace these tests with biosensors that are already on the market and that are capable of identifying these markers. In this way, it can be diagnosed from an ambulance or any health center without having to go through a laboratory, which will speed up the process. “The decision about what treatment you are going to give the patient has to be a quick thing,” says Martín.

The symptoms of a myocardial infarction and myocarditis are very similar. However, the treatments are very different. “Myocarditis is treated with corticosteroids. It is an anti-inflammatory treatment ”, summarizes the researcher. Heart attacks require catheterization and angiography to see if the arteries are blocked. These techniques are invasive and can be harmful if you are not having a heart attack. To diagnose myocarditis, a test needs to be carried out that cannot be done in a large part of Spanish hospitals because the necessary technique is lacking. From now on, thanks to this research, funded by a Leonardo Grant from the BBVA Foundation, a blood test will be sufficient.

Currently, two clinical registries are being carried out at the national level to validate the diagnostic and prognostic potential of this biomarker. The first is coordinated by the CNIC and has data from eight Spanish hospitals. The second, managed by the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC), by Spanish Society of Medical Oncology and the CNIC itself, intends to verify the effectiveness of this marker in cancer patients who are being treated with immunotherapy. In these cases, slightly less than 1% of patients develop myocarditis and the chances of dying increase to 50%. Once these clinical records are closed, the leap will be made to hospitals.

To diagnose myocarditis, either a very intrusive test was done or a technique was used that many hospitals lack. Now a blood test will suffice

“We want to contribute to the fact that these patients are diagnosed,” says Martín about the discovery. Currently the number of people affected with this disease is unknown due to the complexity to distinguish it. “[Este sistema de detección] It can lead to spectacular savings for health systems, because it is very cheap and involves much less risk for the patient ”. A late treatment of this disease can cause chronic heart problems, which in turn represent one of the largest health costs. If detected early, “the treatments are quite effective”, continues the expert, “but an early diagnosis increases the chances of success.”

Pilar Martín highlights the importance of betting on basic research carried out in laboratories. “From a basic work in molecular biology, it is possible to have a product that can be marketed and that is positive for many patients,” says the Madrilenian. “It is very important that Spain do this basic research so that clinicians can transfer it to the patient from here, and we do not have to import them from other countries, as has happened with vaccines,” he concludes.

Albert Ariza, president of the Ischemic Heart Disease and Acute Cardiovascular Care Association of the Spanish Society of Cardiology, assesses the finding as “very interesting”. For the expert, this discovery covers the lack of tools to diagnose these diseases with a “very accurate” test. “When there is chest pain, differentiating between myocarditis and myocardial infarction is very difficult without catheterization. Therefore, having a marker that can be detected with a blood test would help us a lot ”, continues Ariza. “Having an accurate diagnosis is very important to avoid complications derived from our treatment,” says the doctor.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.