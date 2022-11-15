Noncancerous uterine tumors affect about 8 in 10 women in their lifetime and are usually harmless.

But in a quarter of cases, these tumors develop, cause problems with fertility and miscarriage, requiring complex surgery to remove them.

dangerous plastic

Researchers at Northwestern University monitored data on 712 pre-menopausal women who were exposed to the compound “diethylhexyl phthalate”, or DEHP, which is used to strengthen plastic and give it flexibility.

The researchers found a “strong association” between high levels of the compound and the risk of developing large fibroids, the British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported.

During tests, researchers discovered that DEHP activates a process that causes fibroid tumors to grow more quickly, which negatively affects fertility in women, after taking premenopausal fibroid tissue and exposing it to levels of phthalates.

It has been found that cells exposed to higher levels of the chemical grow faster and are less likely to die.

European law 2015 classified DEHP as a “toxic substance” and banned its use.

This substance is still used in many consumer goods in the United States including food packaging, shower curtains, plastic toys, and in some cosmetics.

Uterine fibroids

They are common non-cancerous tumors that are often no larger than a pea and do not cause any serious symptoms.

In about a quarter of cases of these tumors, their growth leads to abdominal or lower back pain, and the frequent need to urinate.

Doctors may treat these tumors with medication, but if that fails, complex surgery will be required to remove them.

For some women, hysterectomy may be the only solution to rid them of these tumors, for fear of developing the “malignant” type.

The exact cause of fibroids is not known, but it is believed to be related to the hormone “estrogen”, which decreases after menopause.