A submarine taking tourists to see the wreck of the ocean liner titanic, sunk in 1912 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland (Canada), has disappeared in Atlantic waters, as confirmed by the United States Coast Guard, responsible for search and rescue operations in that area of ​​the ocean. Five people were on board the submersible: a crew member and four tourists, the body has indicated.

The US search and rescue operation has been joined by a military aircraft and a Canadian Coast Guard ship, according to the Canadian Joint Rescue Coordination Center.

The alarm about the disappearance was given on Sunday night, local time, a couple of hours after the last communications were received from the submersible, according to the Canadian television network CBC, citing Chief Mi’sel Joe, leader from the Mi’kmaq tribe, who owned the boat from which the submarine had been launched.

The submersible is owned by the American company OceanGate Expeditions. This company, which manages submarines for deep-sea expeditions, offers tourist trips of eight days and seven nights to visit the wreck of the titanic in Atlantic waters off Newfoundland, for a price of $250,000. The money raised goes to research into the ocean liner that sank when it hit an iceberg in 1912.

Earlier this month, OceanGate had tweeted about the voyage, saying it was keeping in touch with its ship through Elon Musk’s Starlink system, which provided internet and onboard communications. “Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the connection we need to make our diving operations successful in the North Atlantic. titanic. Thank you Starlink!” the message read on June 1. The company last tweeted about this type of expedition on Friday.

In a statement, the company states: “We explored and mobilized all options to bring the crew back. Our absolute focus is on the crew inside the sub and their families. We are deeply grateful for the extensive assistance we have received from various government agencies and deep-sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible.”

For decades, private companies have carried out excursions to see the remains of the titanicalthough the distance from the place of the shipwreck and the depth of the remains (at 3,800 meters below the surface, which in a small submersible can take eight hours) mean that it is not an easy or cheap task: the price of some expeditions exceeds the 200,000 euros, not including transfers to Newfoundland.

