Ministry of Defense: Su-27 was escorted by two fighters and a flying radar of the French Air Force

The Russian Su-27 fighter from the duty air defense forces of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) was lifted into the air. Arriving in the Black Sea area, he discovered and escorted a group of French Air Force aircraft. The press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense reported this to journalists.

“The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as an E-3F long-range radar detection and control aircraft (AWACS) and two Rafale C multirole fighters of the French Air Force… As the Russian fighter approached, foreign military aircraft made a turn from the State border of the Russian Federation and left the airspace above waters of the Black Sea,” the message says.

It is noted that the flight took place in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace and “without dangerous proximity to aircraft of a foreign state.”

Flights of Western military aircraft over the Black Sea have become more frequent

Since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, flights of Western combat and reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea have become noticeably more frequent. Thus, on February 22, a British reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 Rivet Joint was spotted near Crimea. The plane was escorted by two Eurofighter Typhoon fighters

Photo: Kamran Jebreili/AP

At the end of January, a US Navy plane was also spotted near Crimea – this happened during an attack by the Ukrainian military on the peninsula. The American plane remained over the Black Sea coast of Romania, about 250 kilometers from the western part of Crimea. His track began in Sicily near the US Naval Air Station Sigonella.

Presumably, Western aviation is trying to collect strategic information and transfer it to Kyiv for further attacks.

Russian pilot doused the drone with fuel and flew away

In addition to airplanes, unmanned aircraft have become more active near Russia's southern borders. The most significant case was an incident in March 2023, when a Russian Su-27 pilot intercepted a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike drone. Then the fighter jet approached the drone at high speed, opened the fuel release valve several tens of meters from the drone and doused the drone with it, after which the drone fell into the sea.

Photo: Charles Platiau / Reuters

In October of the same year, another participant in the incident was the RQ-4B Global Hawk drone. While flying over the Black Sea, he sounded an alarm near the coast of Crimea. After the signal about the loss of communication, the reconnaissance drone began to move away from the peninsula, and then headed towards one of the NATO bases. The reasons for the incident are unknown, but he was probably exposed to some kind of Russian electronic warfare (EW) system.