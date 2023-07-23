Barbie was unveiled on March 6, 1959 wearing a black and white striped swimsuit. However, pink ended up dyeing her universe. A universe around which all the trends of the moment revolve. Curiously, the recently released film about the most popular doll in the world was not the beginning of the trend known as ‘Barbiecore’, which goes beyond a color- In March 2022, months before the first images of the film went viral, pink in its most vibrant hue took over closets thanks to Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and his monochrome show in Paris, which sparked passion for what was called ‘Pink PP’, already become a Pantone color.

And it is that Barbie has not always set a trend, but being faithful to her aesthetics, «she has echoed the most outstanding fashion phenomena of each moment, although it is undeniable that she marked an important change in trend in terms of the type of dolls used by girls. But in terms of fashion, I think it only reproduces an aesthetic ideal that was consolidated in the 1950s and has not ceased to be present since then,” says Juan Gutiérrez, head of the 20th-century clothing collection at the Museo del Traje.

The expert defines ‘Barbiecore’ as “a new twist on that hyper-feminine ideal of the 50s, linked to the empowerment of the color pink as a gender marker and to beauty and sensuality as the main tools for women to become successful people. The change is that, with the profound revision of gender roles that we are experiencing, this ideal is not only feminine and, on the other hand, it no longer entails an archetype of a passive woman in a world dominated by men, but rather opens up to other possibilities that Barbie herself has touched on throughout her history, always reflecting social changes.

Mattel gives the green light to more than a hundred licenses to bring the Barbie aesthetic to a multitude of areas

«Originally -continues Juan Gutiérrez- it would be said that it is a replica of Jayne Mansfield’s: opulence with a touch of tackiness, hypersensuality adjusted to masculine desires, stereotyped femininity, with an overwhelming presence of fuchsia pink (a color that can be interpreted as the most sexualized option within the range of pink tones) and an aesthetic between ‘preppy’ and cheesy that has already become a true archetype… a model that at some point It seemed to go out of fashion, but it remains valid despite all the controversies ».

global cultural symbol



The doll was born with the aim of showing girls that they could dream of something more than motherhood. Not surprisingly, Barbie became an astronaut in 1965, four years before Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. But she is just one of more than 200 professions of her, with their respective outfits, from ‘gamer’ to beekeeper. “Barbie continues to demonstrate that her influence on society goes beyond the toy. She has not only inspired generations to dream big, but she has also challenged stereotypes about gender roles and beauty standards, empowering girls”, explains André Moreira, head of consumer products for Mattel Iberia.

And, yes, its success is undoubted, as the release of the film has shown. «There have been many brands that have wanted to join this very special moment and it is also thanks to them that this will definitely be the summer of Barbie. We have more than 100 licensing agreements in multiple categories such as fashion, accessories, and beauty, including the Zara collection,” says Moreira. The line launched by the Inditex flagship is precisely one of the most faithful to the most iconic pieces in the doll’s wardrobe, the same ones worn by actress Margot Robbie both on the big screen and in masterful promotional events, connecting with audiences of all ages, raising her small figure to a global cultural icon.