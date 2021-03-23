A demonstration against the massacres that occurred in Colombia in 2020. Europa Press

Colombia is in a complex security crisis. In the last three years, violence, both rural and urban, has only intensified. All this has happened in the midst of a government that promised a strong hand, and that, supposedly, was the one indicated to improve security in the country. The deterioration has occurred in urban sectors and, mainly, in rural sectors. In these latter territories, it can be said that the FARC dissidents have strengthened, as have the ELN and the dissident paramilitary groups. In addition, there is a growth of illegal economies and dozens of municipalities are in a brutally violent criminal dispute.

In urban sectors there is an increase in the perception of insecurity: images of assaults or robberies, theft from commercial establishments and murders for stealing a cell phone or a bicycle have been seen in recent months. The demand for security occurs in all the capital cities of the country and the population feels that there is no one to respond. In fact, the deterioration in perception has been accompanied by an increase in xenophobia towards the Venezuelan population. Thousands of Colombians believe that those responsible for the deterioration of security are the migrant population, just as it is believed that this population is taking jobs away from Colombians. The increase in xenophobia has set off alarms across the country.

To solve the crisis, all kinds of proposals and initiatives have come out, but some of them are simply ridiculous, although they have taken on a certain strength. The governing party, headed by the controversial senator María Fernanda Cabal, has proposed that the civilian population be able to arm themselves and allow the carrying of arms in a more relaxed way. The apology is the need of the population to defend itself and “help” or “complement” the action of the authorities.

About that proposal, at least, four things can be said. On the one hand, a pistol in rural settings, where criminal groups operate, is useless and if it encourages these groups to kill civilians in seeking weapons, that is, a weapon in those settings makes the situation worse. The proposal does not serve to reduce insecurity. Second, in both urban and rural settings, a weapon in the home is to endanger children and women due to the high rates of domestic violence. The pandemic has shown that homes or houses are unsafe places for women. Therefore, relaxing the rules on carrying weapons will increase the rates of femicides in the country.

Third, in Colombia, due to the growth of criminal organizations, there is an increase in the demand for weapons, so relaxing the part with a weak monitoring system will do nothing but send weapons to the black market. All the weapons in the hands of criminal groups, with the exception of the artisan ones, were at some point legal, but, also, at some point they lost track of them. In the end, as the popular adage, the remedy is worse than the disease.

The last argument is the most important and that is that, in a democratic society, with deep problems of violence, the civilian population should not be armed. The resolution of the conflict must be peaceful and mediated by the State. The monopoly of force must be in the hands of the state. The solution to the deterioration of security is solved with a more effective and efficient justice system. The absence of the State, its institutional weakness, is what explains justice in its own hands. It should aim at institutional strengthening of the security and justice services.