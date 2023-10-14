He was shooting videos with his friends in the Pisan countryside: Mattia Simonetti overwhelmed by the collapse of the wall of an abandoned ruin

He was called Mattia Simonetti the boy aged just 17 who tragically lost his life yesterday afternoon in the countryside of the province of Pisa. He was with some friends of his and they were all in an abandoned farmhouse in Fornacette. Suddenly the laughter stopped and for the very young man there was no escape, he was overwhelmed by the rubble.

An absolute drama occurred yesterday in the countryside of Furnacesa hamlet of Calcinaia, a small municipality in the province of Pisa, in Tuscany.

A friends’ groupabout 6 or 7 people, all very young, headed there to spend a few hours in the open air abandoned farmhouse of via delle Case Bianche where apparently the group used to go.

Around 5pm the unthinkable happened. A wall of the building has collapsed and is collapsed right on top of Mattia, who was unable to do anything to avoid being crushed.

The same friends who were with him began to dig with their hands to extract it, while they waited for the arrival of the rescuers on site.

In a short time, the Pontedera ambulance, the Pontedera Misericordia and the Pegaso 3 helicopter rescue arrived, as well as the Fire Brigade and law enforcement officers.

Unfortunately for the 17 year old there was already nothing left to do. The traumas sustained in the collapse were too serious and most likely resulted in instant death.

Mattia Simonetti was shooting videos

THE Carabinieri who lead the investigations they are listening to witnesses to try to reconstruct the exact situation dynamics of what happened.

As reported Pisa Todayit seems that the boys were jokingly hitting that cottage with a tool while they filmed themselves on video. A stunt which, if it were verified, cost the heaviest price of all.

According to what emerged, the Brother by Mattia Simonetti, shocked more than anyone by what he witnessed.

READ ALSO: The floor collapses and he dies at just 22 years old: goodbye to Matteo Battaglia. The tragedy occurred in province of Ragusa, in an apartment that the young man was viewing and that he intended to buy to open his business there. His girlfriend was also with him.