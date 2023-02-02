The galaxy LEDA 2046648 is located more than a billion light-years away from Earth in the constellation Hercules.

Behind the galaxy, distant galaxies with spiral shapes also appear, and some of them take the form of light flashes.

According to the agency, the image was taken with a special infrared imaging tool.

Astronomers seek to take advantage of the images provided by the “Webb” telescope, which was launched in 2021, to understand how stars and galaxies form.