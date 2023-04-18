And the telescope website of the US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) published the image, Monday, and it appears in it a red glow with an illumination equivalent to more than a trillion suns.

The explosion comes as part of the merger of two galaxies known as “ARB 220”, noting that the two galaxies began colliding about 700 million years ago, according to scientists’ estimates.

The new James Webb telescope image also reveals “tails”, or material flowing away from the two galaxies, in blue.

Meanwhile, streams and reddish-orange filaments of organic material from the merger of the two galaxies can be seen.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the most important observatory for space science in the world today, and scientists hope that it will solve mysteries in our solar system and reveal a lot about distant worlds around other stars.