In Colombia, fishermen pulled out a woman floating in the sea.

In Colombia, a woman who went missing two years ago was found floating in the middle of the sea.

As writes dailystar, 46-year-old Angelica Gaitan suffered from hypothermia. Her condition was so serious that she could hardly answer when she was spoken to.

The fishermen tried to speak to the woman in Spanish, then in English to make sure she understood, but she hardly answered anything.

According to local media reports, on September 26, the woman was taken to the hospital in a state of shock.

Her daughter Alejandra Castiblanco stated that she did not know about her mother’s whereabouts for the past two years.

The police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Alejandra Castiblanco also denied information that appeared in the local media that her mother could be mentally ill.

The young woman and her sister are currently raising money to move their mother to Bogota, where they live, and hope that she will now be “taken care of by the family.”

