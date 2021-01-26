The enlarged tongue with tooth marks on the sides of a patient with covid. La Paz University Hospital

When the first wave of the pandemic swept through Spanish hospitals in the spring of 2020, many operating rooms had to be closed to make room for critically ill covid patients. With her operations for skin tumors canceled at the Madrid hospital La Paz, the dermatologist Almudena Nuño González She volunteered to work in the hastily assembled field hospital at the Ifema fairgrounds in Madrid, where hundreds of covid patients were beginning to arrive at the end of March. The doctor could not avoid looking at the patients with the eyes of a dermatologist and began to point out striking symptoms, such as “the covid tongue.”

“We found some alterations in the tongue that until then had not been related to covid: it is an enlarged tongue, like swollen, in which you can see the marks of the teeth, and it can also be depapillated, with areas of its back with small holes where the papillae are flattened. It looks like a tongue with pink spots, ”explains Nuño González, whose team announced this Tuesday their findings in a statement.

The dermatologist and her colleagues studied 666 patients admitted between April 10 and 25, 2020 at the Ifema field hospital. The average age of the patients was around 56 years old and almost half were of Latin American origin. All had mild or moderate pneumonia. The analysis of the doctors shows that more than 25% of the patients also presented alterations in the oral mucosa, such as transient lingual papillitis (11%) —a kind of pimples on the tongue—, mouth ulcers (7%), the tongue enlarged with tooth marks on the sides (7%), burning sensation (5%) and inflammation of the tongue with the aforementioned depapilation in patches (4%), according to the results of the research, already published in September in the specialized magazine British Journal of Dermatology.

Nuño González emphasizes that other factors could explain some of these symptoms, such as certain medications or oxygen ventilation, which dries the mouth and can irritate the tongue. “The hairless tongue is 100% due to covid, because this does not occur for any circumstance or any treatment,” he says. “It is a finding that can help the diagnosis, such as loss of smell or loss of taste. They are very characteristic symptoms ”, he adds.

Dermatologists also detected changes in the skin on the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet in almost 40% of the patients, especially peeling (25%), reddish or brown spots (15%) and a sensation of burning known as erythrodysesthesia (7%). In total, almost half of the patients analyzed in Ifema had symptoms on the skin or the mucosa of the mouth.

Many experts have warned since the spring of 2020 of the existence of these possible symptoms. In May, for example, the dentist Carmen Martín Carreras ‐ Dams, from the European University of Madrid, has already published three cases of mouth ulcers or blisters presumably associated with covid. In July, the dentist Milagros Diaz Rodriguez, from the same university, described three other cases of symptoms in the oral cavity linked to the coronavirus, such as burning sensation and depapilation of the tongue. The dermatologist Almudena Nuño González explains that these first reports were received with skepticism, since they were very few cases. “By studying such a high number of patients, we have been able to demonstrate that these symptoms are related to covid,” says Nuño González, born in Madrid in 1983.

The British Epidemiologist Tim spector, from King’s College London, also has communicated In the last few days he is receiving dozens of reports of tongue injuries, through an app in which Covid patients describe their symptoms. “Spector has corroborated in the general population with mild covid, at home, what we saw in patients admitted with pneumonia,” says Nuño González.

The skin symptoms were better known. A team from the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology published already in April the most typical manifestations of covid on the skin, such as chilblain-like eruptions, vesicular eruptions, and urticarial lesions. Nuño González believes that the symptoms in the mouth went more unnoticed at the beginning of the pandemic due to the chaos of the first moments. “At the end of March and the beginning of April, there was a lot of fear of the disease, they tried to make patients wear the mask for as long as possible and on many occasions their mucous membranes were not explored,” he recalls.

