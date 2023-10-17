Two fighters simulate an in-flight refueling operation with a tanker plane in the parade on October 12 in Madrid. Daniel González (EFE)

Spain will have to make a “very important effort” to meet the objective of reaching 2% of GDP in military spending in 2029, as it has committed to NATO. This is stated in a study by the Alternativas Foundation, one of the main think tanks Spanish, social democratic in orientation and specialized in the study of public policies and foreign and European policy. The document—titled The increase in the defense budget in Spain. Development and prospects within the framework of the EU and NATO— warns that the investment projections made by the Ministry of Defense until 2026, the last ones that have been made public, “are considered unrealistic with the expressed objective [llegar al 2% en 2029]so they impose extremely high additional growth [del presupuesto] starting in 2027 and difficult to accept.” The authors recommend that Defense modify its forecasts, “to make growth less abrupt.” Or include extraordinary credits in your forecasts.

When addressing the quantification of the always discussed Defense spending, the study recalls that, while the department’s budget for 2021 amounted to 9,409 million current euros, NATO attributes 12,546 million to Spain in the same year and the SIPRI (International Research Institute for Peace) of Stockholm, 16,526; differences that represent 0.78% of GDP in the first case and 1.4% in the last. The truth, he points out, is that “the budget allocation [de los últimos años] has been scarce, which has forced us to resort to alternative means of financing that, on many occasions, have lacked the required transparency, coherence, interpretative simplicity and effectiveness, with deviations in the final budget that in some years have exceeded 30 % of initial.

The use of credits from the Ministry of Industry to finance large arms projects, known as german model, “led to a financial collapse of the mechanism due to the demands that the payments of the affected programs had on other needs,” especially the maintenance of the systems and equipment of the Armed Forces, “breaking the internal balance.” In a scenario like the current one, with a notable increase in Defense allocations, he adds, “the continuity of this model should be considered,” even while maintaining coordination between military and industrial policy.

The authors of the study advocate for “a true State pact to establish a legal framework that provides stability to the financial horizon” for defense, so that “predictability and stability” is given to military investments and the initial budget of the ministry is brought closer. to actual spending. It is about recovering the spirit of the endowment laws for the Armed Forces of the eighties and nineties of the last century, something that the major parties have always defended but have never agreed to. In his opinion, “the two main objectives of defense policy are the modernization of the Armed Forces, with systems that allow maintaining the technological advantage, and the strengthening of the defense industry, as an essential element to support operational capabilities and as driving element of innovation and technological development.”

Military projects

When analyzing the new European funds to finance military projects, the report indicates that Spain may receive an amount equivalent to 10.09% of the total, which will mean relief in areas such as R&D, the development of weapons systems or the acquisition of ammunition. But, at the same time, it will have to contribute up to 2,140 million in the coming years in prototype development projects. “Although nationally the figure we can obtain is not very significant […] It is going to have an important impact on our industry,” he emphasizes. What it will do is force Defense and companies to be “more active, capable of seeking agreements and collaborating with other European partners” in the face of the competition that will open up between companies from different countries to obtain these funds. The study also advocates reviewing “the self-limitation imposed on the contribution of troops in operations abroad”, currently 3,000 simultaneously. He also advocates that the State play “a fundamental role as an intelligent client and as a driving force” of a military industry that generates about 22,000 jobs and invoices about 11.5 billion euros annually, almost 1% of the national GDP and 6% of the industrial GDP. Until now, the authors warn, the regulations applied to this sector have been “too rigid and too cautious” when it comes to protecting its technological assets from foreign competitors.

