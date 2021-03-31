A study warns that leaving contact lenses regularly in the shower can increase the risk of painful and vision threatening infections by seven times.

Researchers from the United Kingdom surveyed the habits of 78 contact lens wearers to determine risk factors for developing contact lens-related bacterial keratitis.

This condition causes painful redness of the eye and ulcers on the surface of the cornea. If left untreated, it can cause blurred vision and permanent corneal scarring.

The team also found that wearing contact lenses while sleeping can increase the risk of developing bacterial keratitis by three times.

“Contact lenses for optical correction provide many benefits,” ophthalmologist Barwise Hussain, from the University of Southampton, told The Telegraph.

However, he added: “Contact lens-related bacterial keratitis is a frequent cause of permanent vision impairment, and some cases may require corneal transplantation or lead to eye loss. Poor contact lens hygiene is a known contributor to infection, with 66% of complications attributable to practices. Poor hygiene and wide variation in hygiene awareness and risk recognition among regular contact lens wearers.

In their study, Professor Hussain and his colleagues interviewed 78 lens wearers – including 37 who had previously had bacterial keratitis – about their contact lens use.

Specifically, people were asked what type of lenses they used, how long they have worn them, personal hygiene habits and whether or not they sleep or shower while wearing the lenses.

The team found that not removing the lenses before showering was a major cause of infection, with the risk of bacterial keratitis seven-fold increased among those who showered daily.

Likewise, it has been found that people who slept while wearing their lenses – depriving the cornea of ​​oxygen and healing time – increased the risk of infection three times.

Age has also been found to be a risk factor, with people between the ages of 25 and 39 being more at risk.

Neil Ritalik, president-elect of the British Contact Lens Association, said about 140 million people around the world successfully wear contact lenses with a very low rate of any serious complications.

He added, “This research is welcome to help promote and raise awareness of how to maximize the wearing of safe clothing. We have supportive guidance available to both eye care teams and contact lens wearers to influence situations and promote good contact lens routines. We must all work together to ensure that they become Behaviors that reduce risk are permanent habits. “

Professor Hussein added, “It is safe to wear contact lenses, as it allows those who wear them to carefully follow personal hygiene advice issued by an ophthalmologist or contact lens practitioner.”