The impact varies according to seasons and regions, but the expected rise in temperatures in 2035 will lead to an increase in food prices by an average of 1.49 percentage points annually in the best scenario, according to calculations by the authors of the study published Thursday by the journal Communications Earth and Environment, affiliated with Springer Nature.

What does the study say?

In the worst-case scenario, the increase would be 1.79 percentage points, and the impact on overall inflation would be 0.76 and 0.91 percentage points, respectively.

Maximilian Kutz, co-author of the study, explained to Agence France-Presse that by comparing historical prices and weather data from 121 countries between 1991 and 2020: “We found strong evidence that high temperatures, especially in summer and in hot regions, cause increases in the prices of materials.” “food”.

Researchers from the University of Potsdam and the European Central Bank then extrapolated this data based on future climate conditions expected between 2035 and 2060.