The days of the Doñana marshes are numbered if global warming is not halted. The question is whether they will dry up in 15,000 days or 69,000, between 42 and 189 years, depending on the future scenario that industrial emissions create in the atmosphere, according to a recent scientific study. The bleak climate future that climate experts are painting has a major impact on these sensitive wetlands, among the most valuable in Europe.

A study by the University of Seville has now set a death date for the marshes, the southernmost wetlands in the reserve, which will disappear in 2066 under the worst climate scenario projected by the United Nations panel of scientific experts, and in just under two centuries under the best forecast for industrial emissions. The progressive reduction of the floodable surface over 11 years (2009-2020) has been studied thanks to 792 satellite images that have revealed the depth of the temporary sheets of water.

“The data is precise and we did not want any approximations that would prevent the publication of the study. In less than 200 years the marshes will disappear if the warming is not reversed. A priori “We thought that the maximum time would be longer, but this was the result. We had a good processing base with evolutionary algorithms and data on the level and recharge of aquifers, to see the amount of soil that filled the marshes over time,” stresses Emilio Ramírez, astrophysicist and agricultural engineer from the University of Seville, who coordinated the study together with the geodesy engineer and cartographer José Lázaro Amaro from the same Andalusian university and the director of the remote sensing laboratory of the Technological University of Peru, Jorge Luis Leiva-Piedra. The research was published a month ago in the scientific journal Applied sciences and was released this Thursday by the University of Seville.

The research illustrates the bleak future of Doñana, but the reserve is already suffering a dark present and is experiencing the biggest decline in bird numbers due to water shortages. Last year, only 120,649 wintering birds were counted due to drought, high temperatures and illegal water extraction, less than half the number of birds than the previous year and the worst count in the historical series.

The Doñana marshes, in 2022.

Experts have used analysis big data with satellite image databases from 2009 to 2020 to see the real dynamics of the marshes in the face of climate change models included in The sixth IPCC expert report of 2021using the variants that climate change is shaping for Andalusia. The projection of the best and worst climate scenarios has been carried out thanks to 792 images with a resolution of 30 metres from the Landsat 5, 7 and 8 satellites.

Scientists have verified how the reduction of floodable land and the alterations in the dynamics of sediments put the reserve’s biodiversity and ecological balance at risk. But future changes in the climate will also affect the park’s neighbours, in cities such as Huelva (150,000 inhabitants) and towns near the marsh to the south and west of the province of Seville. “The drying up of the marshes will have an effect of increasing the temperature in surrounding areas due to the loss of the buffer effect. It will cause a drastic change in crops due to the lack of water, but it will also have an impact on cities such as Huelva, where it could lead to increases in temperature and more abundant heat islands, with the parallel increase in the need for greater refrigeration in terms of energy.”

The marshes reached 140,000 hectares in the 19th century, but this area was reduced to just 33,000 hectares after the intense activities of man in the following century for agriculture and tourism. For the study, the calculations have been projected with a future scenario of 100 years, Ramírez points out. “The procedure used in the study is a useful tool to discern what part of the significant decline is attributable to climate change and, in parallel, to the use and exploitation of the environment by the locals, including deforestation and the change of crops in flood zones, hydraulic use and the channels of rivers and streams, modifications of the marshes and excessive extractions from the aquifer,” says the research.

Javier Bustamante, deputy director of the Doñana Biological Station (CSIC), in a first review of the article, questions whether the methodology and data used can be used to draw reliable conclusions about how long it will take for the Doñana marshes to disappear.

Over the past decade, the reserve has been a faithful reflection of the sustained rise in temperatures and the decrease in rainfall in Andalusia, the effects of which have recently skyrocketed, as demonstrated by the fact that the largest permanent lagoon, Santa Olalla, dried up in the two summers of 2023 and 2022. In addition to these two factors – drought and more heat – there have been continuous extractions from illegal wells for irrigating strawberries, so the aquifer and wetlands of the park are not recovering and migratory birds are stopping less and less frequently on their way to Africa.

The authors of the study recommend implementing policies to eradicate illegal extraction, a task that has been pending for decades and that neither the Junta nor the Government have managed to complete, despite its decline.