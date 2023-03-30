The ocean’s “circulation of turbulence,” driven by the movement of denser water toward the seafloor, contributes to the conduction of heat, carbon, oxygen and vital nutrients around the world.
But deep ocean flows from Antarctica may decline by 40 percent by 2050, according to a study published Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature.
“It’s amazing to see that happening so quickly,” Oregon State University climatologist Alan Meeks said. “It seems to be starting right now. And that’s the most important thing.”
As temperatures increase, freshwater from melting ice in Antarctica seeps into the oceans, reducing the salinity and density of surface waters and reducing downflow to the seafloor.
While an earlier study examined what might happen to similar turbulence cycles in the North Atlantic, fewer studies have been done on what might happen to the bottom-water cycle in Antarctica.
The previous study of North Atlantic waters examined the mechanism behind the scenario of world destruction, which may see Europe suffering from an Arctic storm due to the disruption of heat transfer.
“It’s huge amounts of water,” University of New South Wales oceanographer Matthew England, a co-author of the study, told a news briefing. “Amounts of ocean that has been stable for a long time.”
base of the food chain
- England said the impact of water melt on the global ocean water cycle was not included in the complex models used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to describe future climate change scenarios, but that it would later be taken into account.
- Study co-author Steve Rintoul said ocean variability allows nutrients to rise from the bottom. The Antarctic Ocean supports about three-quarters of the global production of phytoplankton, which form the base of the food chain.
- “If we slow the downward flow of water near Antarctica, we slow the whole cycle and also reduce the amount of nutrients that are returned from the ocean depths to the surface,” said Rintoul, a fellow at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization in Australia.
- The results of the study also indicate that the ocean will not be able to absorb carbon dioxide with the same efficiency, due to the change in the properties and composition of the upper layers of water, which will leave a greater amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
