The ocean’s “circulation of turbulence,” driven by the movement of denser water toward the seafloor, contributes to the conduction of heat, carbon, oxygen and vital nutrients around the world.

But deep ocean flows from Antarctica may decline by 40 percent by 2050, according to a study published Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature.

“It’s amazing to see that happening so quickly,” Oregon State University climatologist Alan Meeks said. “It seems to be starting right now. And that’s the most important thing.”

As temperatures increase, freshwater from melting ice in Antarctica seeps into the oceans, reducing the salinity and density of surface waters and reducing downflow to the seafloor.

While an earlier study examined what might happen to similar turbulence cycles in the North Atlantic, fewer studies have been done on what might happen to the bottom-water cycle in Antarctica.

The previous study of North Atlantic waters examined the mechanism behind the scenario of world destruction, which may see Europe suffering from an Arctic storm due to the disruption of heat transfer.

“It’s huge amounts of water,” University of New South Wales oceanographer Matthew England, a co-author of the study, told a news briefing. “Amounts of ocean that has been stable for a long time.”

