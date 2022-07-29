Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi is conducting a study on the amount of single-use plastic bags that have been avoided in major retail stores since the ban began on June 1, and its impact on the environment.

In its response to Al-Ittihad’s questions, the authority confirmed that the single-use bags are no longer available in all the main stores, noting that there are some minor exceptions in some small shops that were late in adopting the alternative bags due to their stock of prohibited bags that are being disposed of.

The authority explained that most of these cases have been treated, and a joint team of inspectors from the Environment Agency, the Department of Economic Development and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is following up on such cases. Regarding the environmental assessment of the impact of stopping the use of these bags, the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi reported that large numbers of bags were avoided, part of which leaked into the environment, and we are currently conducting a study on the quantities that were avoided, and we will announce these numbers when the study is completed.

Regarding the community initiatives that will be implemented during the coming period, which will be financed from the returns of the alternative bags, the authority explained that the returns of the alternative bags go to the sales outlets according to the announcement signed by it on May 23, 2022 to support the implementation of the policy of single-use plastics in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. These outlets will implement their community initiatives in coordination with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. The authority will also intensify awareness campaigns within the “Together towards Zero” initiative, which targets various segments of society and institutions.

It is noteworthy that the implementation of the ban on the use of single-use plastic bags began on the first of last June, as part of the implementation of the integrated policy for single-use plastics launched by the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi in 2020. Since then, the public’s interest in using friendly bags has been remarkable. For the environment while shopping in major retail outlets, which provided multiple alternatives, their prices ranged between half a dirham and 14 dirhams, so that the consumer has the option to choose the types that suit his budget, knowing that all options are characterized by the possibility of using them for times ranging from 4 to 10 times.