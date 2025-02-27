Collisions with floating objects and marine animals are a usual phenomenon in the world navigation sector. Starring freighters or cruises, these incidents are dangerous for marine life. When those affected are sailboats, then these episodes can have terrible consequences for navigators, especially when the encounter occurs with weds or marine megafauna. From the realization of the scientific community before these collisions, the Marine Mammal Advisory Group (MMAG) was born in 2022, a coalition created to collaborate in the protection of biodiversity and study solutions to collisions with marine life in the candle and navigation sector. The organization collaborates with the marine industry to advance technical innovations, improve risk assessment, promote live information and citizen science and promote education and dissemination initiatives.

According to the most recent data of the marine collision record maintained by the MMAG, which collects information from the International Whaling Commission, the media and surveys with navigators, more than 50% of the notified collisions cause damage to the ship and/OA their crew, as well as injuries or the death of marine animals. Unlike the maritime transport sector, in the world of candle there is no obligation to inform these collisions, so the problem is not quantified in its entirety. Often incidents only appear in the news when they affect the performance of a ship in a regatta of importance.

Detect conflicting points

The creation of a global impact database is key to understanding where the conflicting points are to avoid. Hence, the MMAG has launched an anonymous record on its website to document these collisions, and that will be used to update the first reference study on the subject, which was published in 2008.

«Navigators are the eyes and ears of the scientific community. By sharing our observations, we better understand our impact on oceanic life and we can use this knowledge to improve our practices, as we go from being mere users to ocean administrators, "says Damian Foxall, professional oceanic navigator and co -founder and coordinator of the Marine Mammal Advisory Group. The protection of marine life and the improvement of crew safety depends on all navigators.









The Orcas In the summer of 2023, on his journey to Mallorca to participate in the 41 Copa del Rey, three participating ships suffered orc attacks in the Strait of Gibraltar. It was not the first time that these incidents were produced, called ‘interactions’ by the scientific community, but that was when the media focus focused on Gladis orcs and their disruptive behavior towards vessels. The Atlantic Orca Orca Group calls a call to coordination between administrations, navigators and scientists to avoid future damage to people, orcs and ships, and maintains on its website a map of alerts of sightings and interactions. It also collects security recommendations for those navigators who are involved in these episodes, which usually cause breakdowns or rudder breaks.