Dubai (Etihad)

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, praised the study presented by the working group headed by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and it includes a number of future security challenges and a set of proposed solutions to meet those challenges, which centered on foreseeing the future in the field of Combating drugs and rehabilitating drug users, through the use of systematic and scientific tools and stages, to anticipate the future in cooperation with the American University of Houston, which was one of the most prominent results of the future foresight laboratory in the Sharjah Police, which was launched during the country’s celebrations of the fiftieth year in conjunction with the World Future Day, which was adopted for the first time in December 2nd, 2021 AD.

This came during the meeting, which was held in the Peace Hall of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, in the presence of Major General Ahmed Ateeq Al Maqoudi, Director General of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, and on the part of the Sharjah Police General Command, Brigadier Ahmed Haji Al Sarkal, Director General Conditional operations.

The study that was reviewed included introducing the Houston methodology, and how to benefit from it in achieving the objectives of the UAE’s strategy for future foresight, which is to build capacities and spread culture through teaching the subject of future foresight, and forging international partnerships, which resulted in the project of the first international award for future studies in cooperation with research and future institutions. locally, regionally and internationally. The presentation also dealt with an explanation of the areas that were foreseen in the Foresight Lab, which included the future of cyber security, future crimes in the field of drug abuse and control, drug rehabilitation, money laundering, the future of correctional and penal institutions, rehabilitation of inmates, and work systems.