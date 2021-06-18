Some men were reluctant to get the vaccine that protects against “Covid-19” disease due to concerns about its effect on their sperm.

But the American network, “CNN”, said that the new study is evidence that undermines those fears and encourages men to take the vaccine.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Thursday, showed that the number or quality of sperm was not affected in men who took one or two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“We now have evidence that will reassure men that the risk of immunization on sperm count is very low,” said David Cohen, associate medical director of the Human Reproduction Institute in Chicago.

Cohen, who was not involved in the study, was involved in a systematic review that found that the coronavirus is not sexually transmitted.

The study used semen samples from 45 men, aged 25-31 years, who had been previously screened for fertility problems.

Sperm samples were taken from those before giving them the first dose, and 70 days after receiving the second dose similar samples were taken from the sample members.

The researchers subjected the sperm samples to examination to find out the nature of their concentration, motility and total number.

“We did not find any changes in sperm parameters in the healthy men we studied who received two doses of the MERS-CoV vaccine,” said study author Ranjith Ramasamy, director of male reproductive medicine and surgery at the University of Miami Health System.

The study did not test other vaccines, such as Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

“However, we believe that the mechanism of action of these vaccines is somewhat similar, although there is a difference in the genetic material, so based on the biology, we do not think that there should be anything different about these two vaccines,” Ramasamy said.

He added that additional, larger studies with men of all ages are needed to confirm the study’s findings.