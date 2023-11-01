The scientific community faces an immense enigma. Deep in the Earth’s mantle, about 2,900 kilometers beneath the ground, two gigantic masses stand out beneath western Africa and the Pacific Ocean. They are layers of rock with surprising behavior. When there is an earthquake, seismic waves slow down as they pass through these mysterious materials, suggesting that their composition is denser than the rest of the Earth’s mantle. An international team of researchers publishes this Wednesday a fascinating hypothesis: these masses, which cover thousands of kilometers, are the vestiges of another planet, embedded in the Earth after a collision 4.5 billion years ago.

The Chinese geologist Qian Yuan recognized that it was “a crazy idea” when he presented it a couple of years ago in a virtual conference. Now her team has developed and published it in the magazine Nature, showcase of the best world science. It’s not such a crazy idea anymore. “With the new evidence, I would say it is very likely,” Yuan explains to EL PAÍS. The authors remind that half a century ago The theory gained strength that the Moon was formed from the products of the collision of the Earth with another young celestial body the size of Mars. In that scenario, the embryonic planet, called Thea or Theia, collided with the early Earth. Computer simulations by Qian Yuan and his colleagues suggest that part of Tea’s molten mantle penetrated the original Earth’s mantle and solidified, subsequently sinking and forming the extensive anomalous seismic zones that now intrigue scientists. In Greek mythology, the deity Thea was the mother of Selene, the personification of the Moon.

The authors point out that 8% of the Earth’s mantle is made up of iron oxides, compared to the 10% estimated for the Moon. The team calculates that Tea’s mantle was also richer in iron, which would explain why it sank deep, to the edge of the Earth’s core. The geophysicist Edward Garnero, from Arizona State University (USA), was one of the scientists who received the “crazy idea” with interest two years ago. “I think it is completely viable, until someone shows me that it is not,” he declared then. to the magazine Science. Now Garnero himself signs the new study together with Qian Yuanfrom the California Institute of Technology.

Researchers estimate that a significant amount of Tea’s mantle, equivalent to 2% of Earth’s mass, was embedded in the Earth’s mantle. Among the signatories is also the Chinese professor Hongping Deng, from the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory. “Our findings challenge the traditional idea that the large impact caused the homogenization of the early Earth,” Deng said in a statement. “The large impact that formed the Moon appears to be the origin of the heterogeneity of the early mantle and marks the starting point of the geological evolution of the Earth over 4.5 billion years,” explains Deng.

The authors defend that these enigmatic anomalous seismic zones of the Earth’s mantle are a simple “natural consequence” of the collision that gave rise to the Moon, but they also mention other hypotheses that they consider more improbable, such as magma solidification or the accumulation of sunken oceanic crust in subduction zones.

The seismologist Jenny Jenkins explained a couple of years ago in the magazine Science that the remains of Tea could be just a grave in a planetary cemetery. Scientists have found more bags of dense materials deep in the mantle, perhaps remains of other small planets that collided with the early Earth, according to Jenkins, of Durham University (United Kingdom). Geologist Qian Yuan agrees. “It is possible, but it is also probable that these things come from a mixture of the Earth’s mantle and the core of Tea,” he believes.

Yuan’s team emphasizes that this heterogeneity of the Earth’s mantle can emerge to the surface in events such as those that formed the volcanic islands of Iceland and Hawaii. In the black basalt rocks close at hand in these places there could be chemical clues to the great impact that gave rise to the Moon 4.5 billion years ago.

