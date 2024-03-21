The populist advance in Latin America, with the arrival of leaders supported by discontented societies, such as Javier Milei in Argentina and Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, has prompted Chilean academia to study how fertile the field is for this political phenomenon in the South American country. . For the first time, the survey by the Laboratory of Surveys and Social Analysis (LEAS), of the Adolfo Ibáñez University (UAI), addressed the issue and those consulted agreed, on average, 68% of the populist attitudes presented, such as that politicians they must follow the will of the people (74.5% agree or strongly agree) or that the people, and not politicians, should make the most important decisions (50%).

To take the temperature of populism in Chile, the LEAS asked about adherence to the eight base dimensions of the phenomenon, defined in 2014 by academics Akkerman, Mudde and Zaslove. On a scale of one to five, Chileans from the left, center and right reach an average of 3.7. That is, it does not distinguish by political preference.

For UAI researcher Andrés Scherman, special attention must be paid to the fact that 63% agree or strongly agree that the political differences between the elite and citizens are greater than the differences between citizens. “In Chile there is room for the growth of populist alternatives or the strengthening of movements that already exist and have populist content within their proposals. The last candidacy of José Antonio Kast, for example, had populist elements in its criticism of the political class,” says one of the three academics responsible for the study.

This space occurs in a context where ideological polarization (between political parties on the left and right axis) increased from 5.4 on a scale of 10 in 2017 to 7.7 in 2024. Affective polarization, which measures Negative sentiment towards opposing political leaders, considering President Gabriel Boric and Republican José Antonio Kast, reached 5.6. In both cases it is the highest level in the last eight years. Populist ideas also make their way when distrust of political parties reaches 87% and 39.5% have a negative opinion of how democracy works, always according to the UAI survey, carried out after the closure of the constitutional process on Last December 17, which had two failed attempts, one led by the left and another by the right (2022 and 2023).

After five years dominated by the constitutional debate, the failure of the second proposal has pushed Chile into a new political cycle, where the change to the Magna Carta no longer seems central: 60% believe that a new process is not at all or hardly necessary. constitutional to solve the problems of society. There are proposals that were discussed, however, that continue to generate great support. Of those presented by the survey, the expulsion of illegal migrants in the shortest possible time is the favorite, with 79.3% support, a banner that has been used by populist proposals such as those of Bukele.

Regarding the current Constitution, 42.8% consider that it is quite or very legitimized. “There is a certain boredom with a new process, but that does not mean that the majority of people consider that the current one is legitimate. The failure of the processes does not fully legitimize the current one,” says Scherman.

José Antonio Kast with other members of the Republican party, after the defeat of the constitutional plebiscite of December 2023. CRISTIAN SOTO QUIROZ

For political scientist Cristóbal Bellolio, from the UAI School of Government, the results “confirm that the populist post has been mutating: from the social outbreak of 2019, to the constitutional process one and two.” “It is a kind of camanchaca that is installed and all sectors are vulnerable to it.” The academic suggests that before the revolts, cases of political and business corruption were creating “a breeding ground of suspicion,” where political and social actors thought it only affected the adversary, but it ended up impacting them. “The Republicans tried to rent with the same populist ethos that the left tried in the social outbreak,” he says.

Those surveyed consider that the Republican Party, led by Kast, is the most important opposition party (51%), taking an overwhelming advantage over the traditional right, which ranges between 11% and 17%. In turn, Kast is considered the most relevant figure of the opposition 38.5%, followed very far by the mayor of the UDI Evelyn Matthei. This vision is not aligned with the 2025 presidential race. 20.5% want Matthei to be the next president of Chile and in second place is Kast, with 15.6%. “It is possible that Matthei's strategy does not include taking the place of the main opponent of the Boric Government,” says Scherman. “Perhaps she wants to get out of that dichotomous logic of positioning herself at one extreme. She, who was a deputy in 1990, responds to the logic of transition, of more intermediate spaces of agreement,” she adds.

Regarding support for the current Government, 55% of those surveyed disapprove of the way the Government is being run and 33% approve.

In the latest Cadem survey, published this week, Matthei continued to lead the spontaneous vote with 21% of the preferences, followed by Kast (12%), in third place the former socialist president Michelle Bachelet (4%), and then the ministers of State, Camila Vallejo, communist, with 3%, and Carolina Tohá, from the center-left, with 2%. “If Chile has an election between Matthei and Tohá it would be great news to confront the populist phenomenon,” says Bellolio. And he adds: “They move away from the speeches of throwing garbage at the rival and demand that of agreements and consensus. Those of Kast and Boric original [el de la primera vuelta] They were much more populist, seeing the world in black and white. From this point of view, a Matthei-Tohá election seems to resist the populist climate or at least the polarization, which is often associated with this phenomenon.”

