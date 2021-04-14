The arrival on the market of the new generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony have been somewhat diminished by the current situation of shortage of electronic components that is affecting most of the industries that make use of these components. However, despite that, the numbers of consoles sold for both consoles are being fantastic, running out of stock in just minutes after they are available to the public.

Although there are currently more PlayStation 5s on the market than Xbox Series X | S, a recent study shared by the folks at GameInformer, and carried out by the annual report of the aforementioned country, has revealed that Italian gamers play Xbox Series X | S more hours than PS5.

The data shared by the Italian annual report has revealed that the country’s players spend more time playing on the new Microsoft consoles than on PlayStation 5. While Xbox Series X | S have a total of 4.2 hours of gameplay Overall, the Sony console “only” reached 3.3 hours of play.

Xbox Game Pass drives higher sales and incentivizes more games to be played for longer

Among the games to which Italian players spend the most time, it is worth highlighting the Electronic Arts sports franchise focused on football, FIFA. Both this year’s and last’s installments appear in the top 3 of the most played titles, only separated by Grand Theft Auto V.

However, from GameInformer it has been highlighted that this report that shows that the Italians play Xbox Series X | S more hours than PS5 It does not mean that Microsoft’s consoles have sold more than Sony’s, since it is a fact that today is unknown in the Italian peninsula.