The University of Oxford sends a message of prudence to the legislations against the sector.

The passion for the video game of hundreds of millions of people has generated an entire entertainment industry behind it, but it has also motivated the concerns of associations and governments on several continents. Among the arguments put forward in this section are mental health dangers of these productions. Is it so? A study of Oxford University questions it after closely following more than 40,000 players with the help of several developers.

Its about sampling work largest to date, according to its promoters, and allows a reassuring message to be sent to legislators, health professionals and agents in the sector about the effect of time spent playing video games on the well-being of its users. “There was no difference in the impact on mental health, whether it involved moving to a town with talking animals, like in Animal Crossing, or participating in a battle-royale, like Apex Legends,” says Andrew K. Przybylski, researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute.

Limiting or promoting play based solely on time seems to bring neither benefit nor harmPrzybylskiPrzybylski’s work followed the gaming habits of nearly 40,000 gamers for six weeks and included multiple platforms and up to seven video games (Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Apex Legends, Eve Online, Forza Horizon 4, Gran Turismo Sport, Outriders and The Crew). 2) involving several companies in the industry, including Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox. Despite these large numbers, the professor wants a greater facility for the industry to carry out this type of research and find more accurate conclusions. “Until then, limiting or promoting the game based solely on time seems to bring neither benefit nor harm”, we can read in the conclusions of the study.

In statements collected For Euronews, Przybylski recalled how several countries in the world are legislating against video games despite not having data to support their claims, referring to policies against the sector in China.

Should we breathe easy? Yes and no. The researchers found that the average gamer would have to play for 10 more hours per day than usual to notice any difference, and the reasons for playing were much more likely to have an impact. Namely, the worrying thing is not playing for many hours, but the reasons for doing itif there is an obligation of the user to reach a certain achievement.

In the absence of a closer empirical work between researchers and industry, a new study again moves away the evils pointed out from certain media spectra towards the industry, even more so after the Recognition of video game addiction as a disease. Especially all those who seek to remove the stigma of video games and the violence of their users.

