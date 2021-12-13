Eating certain foods, such as fatty fish and nuts, can help keep your heart healthy, while others, such as meat-topped pizza, may put you at risk.

And new research has found that for people with a history of heart problems, eating a diet full of processed foods can increase the risk of dying from heart disease.

The study, published in the journal European Heart, looked at 1,171 adults with a history of heart disease over an average period of just over a decade.

Using a questionnaire about eating habits, the researchers compared the amount of ultra-processed foods the participants ate daily, with the total amount of food they consumed.

They found that among the participants who ate the highest percentage of ultra-processed foods, the chance of dying from cardiovascular disease was about two-thirds higher than it was for the middle group.

Additionally, a highly processed diet increased all-cause mortality by about 40 percent.

Study author Marialura Panacio said: “People should start thinking about returning to a traditional diet, which severely limits highly processed foods, and instead prefers home preparation and consumption of unprocessed foods.”

Processed foods are foods that have been modified to last longer or to improve their taste, and are processed with the addition of salt, sugar, or yeast, such as bacon, homemade bread, canned fruits and vegetables, smoked fish and malt.