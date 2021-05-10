A French study published today, Monday, showed that 60 percent of patients admitted to hospitals due to Covid-19 “still suffer from at least one symptom six months after infection,” which is often fatigue, pain or difficulty breathing.

According to the study prepared by the National Institute of Health and Medical Research and published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, 25 percent of these people show “three or more symptoms,” and that two percent are “hospitalized again.”

The study was conducted on a group of 1137 patients to track their conditions after receiving treatment in the hospital.

According to the study, follow-up health checks after three and six months of hospitalization for infection with Covid-19 showed that “among the most common persistent clinical symptoms that were reported are feeling great fatigue, respiratory difficulties, and muscle and joint pain.”

The researchers observed “a link between the severity of the disease at its onset and the persistence of symptoms for a long time.”

They also concluded that the persistence of at least three symptoms after six months of infection “is more common among people whose infection with Covid-19 required admission to resuscitation departments, compared to those who were admitted to the regular care departments, and among patients who had more symptoms upon admission to hospital.”

The study also showed that men, although they were more likely to suffer from dangerous repercussions, but it seems that women are more likely to have symptoms for a long time.

The study stresses that the long-term repercussions of Covid-19 symptoms are sometimes greater at the economic and social levels, as one-third of patients who reported feeling symptoms six months after the injury, who were practicing professional activity when they were injured, did not return to their work.

The results of this study converge with the conclusions of several studies that have been conducted in other countries in recent months.

Ten percent of those who contracted Covid-19 and showed symptoms of persistent symptoms of SARS-Cove-2, according to some estimates, including people who were not hospitalized, and those who suffered from mild or moderate symptoms of illness.