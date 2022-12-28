A new statistic from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of a widespread obesity among children, as it now affects one out of five children. A worrying number due to the association of obesity with chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart and kidneys.

This statistic was relied on by researchers from Yale University, USA, to study the effects of weight gain on brain development in children and their cognitive development until adolescence.

The results of the study were interesting, as it found that obesity causes subtle changes in the shape of children’s brains and affects the white matter responsible for sending nerve signals, changes that the researchers comment on delay the mental and cognitive abilities of overweight children.

The researchers reviewed scores on the children’s body mass index and used brain MRI images to identify changes in their brains. They concluded that childhood weight gain is associated with poorer brain health and poorer cognitive performance, particularly in the field of study or assigned jobs.

A previous study published by the American Journal of Epidemiology reported that children with high verbal and executive skills were less likely to be overweight, and that healthy eating behaviors contributed significantly to improving their cognitive functions.

And the consultant pediatrician, Ahmed Abdel-Al, believes that “the new study is not the effect that obesity causes on the brain, but rather the anatomical proof of that effect.”

The pediatrician consultant added, in an interview with Sabah, “Sky News Arabia”: “Wrong eating habits are the reason behind the excessive increase in body mass in young children … and it begins in children from birth, especially children who are breastfed with manufactured milk, as they have many fat cells at the age of early”.

Ahmed Abdel-Al described weight gain in young children as a “bomb,” saying: “Children’s obesity is a slow time bomb, so we, as doctors, must educate mothers about its danger.”

The medical consultant proposed the following solutions to avoid the health risks of obesity: