A new study has concluded that women are more tired and affected by severe flu symptoms than men.

The study relied on comparing the symptoms of influenza among more than 100 men and women, and the results concluded that the symptoms of influenza in men were more moderate than the symptoms of women.

According to the “Daily Mail”, the study undermines the results of previous studies indicating that men really suffer more from colds and influenza, and they generally feel more unwell and have higher temperatures and higher death rates than women.

However, the latest study, conducted by researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck in Austria, led to the conclusion that the term “man flu” should be dropped immediately, according to Sky News Arabia.

Scientists said they discovered that women tend to recover more quickly because of female hormones such as estrogen, which can stimulate the immune system more.