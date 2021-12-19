A new study has raised the alarm after monitoring the effect of using certain personal care products during pregnancy on hormone levels among pregnant women.

According to the study, recently published in the journal “Environmental Research,” scientists examined the relationship between the use of personal care products and levels of sex steroid hormones, including estrogen, progesterone and thyroid hormones, among pregnant women.

In general, personal care and beauty products contain a wide range of endocrine-disrupting chemicals such as phthalates, phenols, parabens and toxic metals, which interact with hormones, and pregnant women are particularly affected.

The researchers say they collected blood samples from 1,070 pregnant women between the ages of 18 and 40, and the participants were subjected to physical tests and a series of questionnaires detailing demographics, occupation, lifestyle and use of personal care products such as perfumes, cosmetics, nail polish, and shaving cream. Mouthwash, shampoo and other hair products.

The researchers found that the use of hair products, especially hair dyes, bleaches, and moisturizers, is associated with lower levels of sex steroid hormones, which have a critical role in maintaining pregnancy and fetal growth, and disruption of these hormones may contribute to negative outcomes on the fetus such as growth retardation, premature birth and low weight. At birth, according to Sky News Arabia.

The researchers stress that changes in hormone levels, especially during pregnancy, have serious consequences that go beyond the health status at birth, to changes in the growth of children, as well as the pathways of puberty, and may affect the development of hormone-sensitive cancers such as breast, uterine and ovarian cancers.