A recent study published its results in the “Sports Medicine” magazine revealed the positive effect of exercising on confronting the emerging corona virus, and the vaccines used to prevent it.

According to the study, regular exercise reduces the chances of dying from infectious diseases such as Covid-19 by more than a third, and reduces the risk of contracting the virus by 31 percent.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Scottish “Glasgow Caledonian” University, indicated that exercising for 30 minutes a day or 150 minutes a week would strengthen the immune system.

Sports activities recommended by the scientists include walking, running and cycling, in addition to muscle-strengthening exercises.

The researchers also indicated in their study that exercise makes protective vaccines against Covid-19 more effective by 40 percent, according to the British “Sky News” network.

Commenting on the results of the study, Sebastian Chastain, Professor of Health Behavior Dynamics at the University of Glasgow Caledonian, said that physical activity “strengthens the first line of defense of the human immune system, specifically immune cells and antibodies.”

It is worth noting that the study included a review of 16,698 international papers related to epidemics, published between January 1980 and April 2020, with the participation of prominent scientists in the field of immunology and epidemics.