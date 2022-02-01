A new report revealed the optimal test for detecting infection with the Corona virus, and is it a type other than a nasal swab.

Dr. Donald Melton, an expert in respiratory viruses at the University of Maryland, commented that the new test is an oral test, and it was discovered after the spread of the Omicron mutant.

And the expert in respiratory viruses continued, that the oral test helps detect infection with the Corona virus faster than a nasal swab.

Glenn Hansen of the Laboratory of Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minnesota added: “The mouth swab is more accurate than the nasal swab in detecting the omicron mutant, because it multiplies in the mouth faster than previous mutant.”